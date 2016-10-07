sprite-preloader
Freitag, 07.10.2016 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 549 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

0,206 Euro		-0,005
-2,37 %
WKN: A2ANWP ISIN: CA38065A1093 Ticker-Symbol: 18G 
Aktie:
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
GOLD MOUNTAIN MINING CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
GOLD MOUNTAIN MINING CORPORATION 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
GOLD MOUNTAIN MINING CORPORATION
GOLD MOUNTAIN MINING CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
GOLD MOUNTAIN MINING CORPORATION0,206-2,37 %
LOWELL COPPER LTD0,2130,00 %