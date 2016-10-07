The Medicrea Group (Alternext Paris: FR0004178572 ALMED), worldwide leader pioneering the development and manufacture of personalized analytical services and implant solutions for the treatment of complex spinal conditions, announced its sales for the 3rd quarter ending September 30, 2016.

€ millions 2015 2016 Half-year 1 13.8 14.8 +7 3rd quarter 7.1 6.8 -3 9-month total at September 30 20.9 21.6 +3 Movements in exchange rates had no significant impact on the evolution of turnover.

Sales reached a total of €6.8 million over the third quarter, down 3% compared to the same quarter of 2015, due to a temporary decrease in activity in Europe.

Year-to-date 2016, Medicrea sales have increased by 3% thanks to its priority markets, the United States (+9%) and France (+13%) where the adoption of UNiDpatient-specific technology is continuing with more than 100 surgeons utilizing this service and the significant 1,000 UNiD™ surgery milestone anticipated within the next month.

Outlook

Medicrea is currently participating in the Eurospine congress in Berlin from the 5th to the 7th of October and will be present at the world's largest convention for spine specialists organized by the NASS (North American Spine Society) in Boston from the 26th to the 29th of October. During this event, the company is expected to announce a major development related to the UNiD™ services and personalized treatment modalities.

From early September, the Group has undertaken the relocation of production facilities and office headquarters to its new site near Lyon, gathering all the activities in a single infrastructure to improve productivity and optimize collaboration between the various support teams.

Next publication: 2016 annual sales published January 12, 2017, after market.

About Medicrea (www.medicrea.com

Medicrea specializes in the design, manufacture, and distribution of innovative proprietary technologies devoted exclusively to spinal surgery. Operating in a $10 billion market, Medicrea operates with 150 employees, including 40 at its Medicrea USA Corp. subsidiary based in New York City.

Medicrea is the only company to offer personalized value-based healthcare solutions to the global complex spine market. The Company has driven innovation in Spine by focusing development on market-disrupting technologies focused on patient outcomes, including the growing UNiD™ Technology Platform of Patient-Specific Implants and Analytical Services, which received the first-ever FDA Clearance in November 2014 for a personalized spinal treatment modality.

Medicrea has uniquely positioned itself outside of the traditional implant manufacturer's role in order to engage with each market player as a collaborator, offering customized implants to patients, personalized services to doctors and immediate cost-savings to providers. By leveraging its proprietary software analysis tools with big data technologies, Medicrea is well-placed to improve the efficacy of spinal care efficiency for all stakeholders in this market.

