

SAN FRANCISCO (dpa-AFX) - Gap Inc. (GPS) announced that its September comparable sales down 3 percent versus a 1 percent decrease last year. The company estimated that the fire which occurred in a building on its Fishkill, New York distribution center campus negatively impacted Gap Inc.'s September 2016 comparable sales by approximately 3 percentage points.



Comparable sales rose 4% at Old Navy Global, while declining 10% at Gap Global and 9% at Banana Republic Global.



Net sales for the five-week period ended October 1, 2016 decreased 2 percent to $1.43 billion compared with net sales of $1.46 billion for the five-week period ended October 3, 2015.



The company noted that September merchandise margin rates actualized significantly higher than previously forecasted, which more than offset the estimated earnings impact from lost sales and increased logistics costs related to fire.



