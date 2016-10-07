Industrial Labels Market Worth 55.95 Billion USD by 2021

PUNE, India, October 7, 2016 /PRNewswire/ --

The report "Industrial Labels Market by Type (Warning, Asset Tags), Material (Polymer, Metal), Industry (Transportation, Automotive), Mechanism (Pressure-sensitive, Glue-applied), Printing Technology, Identification Technology, and Region - Global Forecast to 2021" Published by MarketsandMarkets, The market for industrial labels is projected to grow from USD 43.04 Billion in 2016 to reach USD 55.95 Billion by 2021, at a CAGR of 5.39%. The market for industrial labels is growing due to increasing demand in end-use industries such as construction, automotive, consumer durables, transportation & logistics, and aerospace & defense.

(Logo: http://photos.prnewswire.com/prnh/20160303/792302 )



Browse 132 market data Tables and 53 Figures spread through 188 Pages and in-depth TOC on"Industrial Labels Market - Global Forecast to 2021"

http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/industrial-labels-market-177324755.html



Early buyers will receive 10% customization on this report.

Warning/security labels type gain maximum traction during the forecast period

Warning/security labels type is highly preferred because of a variety of reasons such as to attract attention to warnings, to identify risks/hazards involved, to convey security messages, and to provide product-related information. These labels are highly used at the manufacturing sites such as automotive, construction, manufacturing, and marine to maintain a safe working environment.

Make an Enquiry: http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Enquiry_Before_Buying.asp?id=177324755

Transportation & logistics segment is projected to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period

The Industrial Labels Market is segmented on the basis of end-use industry into transportation & logistics, construction, automotive, consumer durables, and others. In 2015, the transportation & logistics segment accounted for the largest share of the end-use industry segment and is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The increasing e-commerce, online shopping businesses, increasing supply chain & warehousing industry, and governments' initiatives to propel FDI have encouraged the Industrial Labels Market to grow.

Asia-Pacific to play a key role in the market for industrial labels

On the basis of key regions, the market for industrial labels is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World (RoW). The low labor costs, excellent industrialization, a huge scope for FDI, emerging economic conditions, stable government scenarios, and an excellent hold on industries such as construction, automotive, consumer durables, logistics, marine, and aerospace have played a crucial role in the growth of the market for industrial labels in the Asia-Pacific region.

The key players considered in the report are:

E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company (DuPont) (U.S.)

CCL Industries Inc. ( Canada )

) Avery Dennison Corporation (U.S.)

Brady Corporation (U.S.)

Cenveo Corporation (U.S.)

DUNMORE (U.S.)

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA ( Germany )

) H.B. Fuller (U.S.)

(U.S.) 3M (U.S.)

Fuji Seal International, Inc. ( Japan )

Browse Related Reports:

Smart Labels Market by Technology (EAS, RFID, Sensing, ESL, NFC tags), Components (Batteries, Transceivers, Microprocessors, Others), Application (Retail Inventory, Perishable Goods, Electronic & IT asset, others), End-use Industry - Forecast to 2021

http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/smart-label-market-192651809.html



Automotive Labels Market by Type (Warning, Dome, Asset), Identification Technology (Barcode, RFID), Printing Technology (Flexography, Digital printing), Mechanism (Pressure-sensitive, Heat Transfer, In-mold), Raw Material (PVC & Others), Application & Region - Global Trends & Forecasts to 2020

http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/automotive-labels-market-62917896.html

About MarketsandMarkets

MarketsandMarkets is the largest market research firm worldwide in terms of annually published premium market research reports. Serving 1700 global fortune enterprises with more than 1200 premium studies in a year, M&M is catering to a multitude of clients across 8 different industrial verticals. We specialize in consulting assignments and business research across high growth markets, cutting edge technologies and newer applications. Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model - GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors.

M&M's flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "RT" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets. The new included chapters on Methodology and Benchmarking presented with high quality analytical infographics in our reports gives complete visibility of how the numbers have been arrived and defend the accuracy of the numbers.

We at MarketsandMarkets are inspired to help our clients grow by providing apt business insight with our huge market intelligence repository.

Contact:

Mr. Rohan

MarketsandMarkets

701 Pike Street

Suite 2175, Seattle,

WA 98101, United States

Tel: 1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com

Visit MarketsandMarkets Blog @ http://www.marketsandmarketsblog.com/market-reports/packaging

Connect with us on LinkedIn @ http://www.linkedin.com/company/marketsandmarkets



