

MORRISTOWN (dpa-AFX) - Honeywell International Inc. (HON) announced that it trimmed third quarter earnings view to about $1.60 per share. Previously, the company had expected earnings in range of $1.67 to $1.72 per share. Excluding stock compensation restructuring, third-quarter EPS is expected to be approximately $1.67, in-line with the prior guidance range. On average 19 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to earn $1.70 per share. Analysts estimates usually exclude special items.



This guidance also reflects the impact of lower shipments to Business and General Aviation OEMs, continued program delays and completions in the domestic and international businesses within Defense & Space, and lower volumes in Productivity Solutions (part of Safety and Productivity Solutions)



The company now predicts third quarter sales of about $9.8 billion, down from its previous projection of $10.0 billion to $10.2 billion. Wall Street expected $10.11 billion.



Honeywell shares fell 4.75% to $110.12 in the after hours.



Additionally, the company initiated fourth-quarter EPS guidance of $1.74-$1.78, up 10%-13% year-over-year on sales of $10.1 billion - $10.3 billion range. Wall Street expected $1.80 per share on $10.7 billion revenues.



Full-year EPS guidance, excluding those same items, is updated to $6.60-$6.64, up 8%-9% year-over-year. For the full year analysts are looking for $6.68 per share. Core organic sales are now expected to be down 1-2 percent for the full year.



The company also announced it has elected to adopt the Financial Accounting Standards Board's (FASB) Accounting Standards Update 2016-09 for stock compensation in the third quarter, which is in advance of the mandatory 2017 effective date.



