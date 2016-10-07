

ESSEN (dpa-AFX) - The Executive Board of RWE (RWEOY.PK) together with the Management Board of innogy SE with the approval of the responsible Supervisory Board committees of the companies determined the offer price for shares of innogy SE at 36 euros, the upper end of the expected range.



The offering consists of 55.555 million newly issued shares from a capital increase and the gross proceeds from the placement of the new shares of innogy SE amount to 1.999 billion euros.



Based on the total number of 555.555 million shares and the offer price of Euro 36 per Share, the market capitalization of innogy SE amounts to 19.999 billion euros.



The commencement of trading in the regulated market segment (Prime Standard) of the Frankfurt stock exchange will be on October 7, 2016.



Because of the simultaneous placement of 83.33 million existing shares (including over-allotments of 12,626,200 existing shares) held by RWE Downstream Beteiligungs GmbH, a wholly-owned subsidiary of RWE Aktiengesellschaft, the free float will amount to about 25 percent after the placement and before potential stabilization measures.



Stabilization measures equivalent to as much as 10 percent of the 126.26 million shares placed (excluding over-allotments) in the offering may be performed within up to 30 days after the commencement of trading.



As part of the offering RWE Downstream Beteiligungs GmbH, a wholly-owned subsidiary of RWE Aktiengesellschaft, placed 70.7 million existing shares held by RWE Downstream Beteiligungs GmbH with gross proceeds of 2.545 billion euros. Further, over allotments of 12.63 million additional existing shares in innogy SE held by RWE Downstream Beteiligungs GmbH were made.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX