

HERZOGENRATH (dpa-AFX) - AIXTRON SE (AIXG) announced today that Grand Chip Investment GmbH lowered its minimum acceptance threshold for its takeover offer to the shareholders of AIXTRON SE from 60% to 50.1%.



Further, Grand Chip Investment GmbH amended closing condition to the takeover offer by extending the acceptance period of the offer by two weeks. Thus, shareholders of AIXTRON will have until 21 October 2016, 24:00 local time Frankfurt am Main, Germany to accept the takeover offer.



Grand Chip Investment GmbH published the offer document for its voluntary public takeover offer in the form of a cash offer for all shares of AIXTRON (including AIXTRON Shares represented by AIXTRON ADSs) on 29 July 2016.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX