

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - The Japanese stock market is lower on Friday after four straight days of gains, with a stronger yen weighing on exporters' shares. Investors also remained cautious ahead of the release of the U.S. jobs data later today.



In late-morning trades, the benchmark Nikkei 225 Index is losing 31.42 points or 0.19 percent to 16,867.68, off a low of 16,852.74 earlier.



The major exporters are mixed on a strong yen. Panasonic is declining 0.2 percent and Sony is down 0.7 percent, while Canon is adding 0.1 percent and Toshiba is up 0.2 percent.



Automaker Toyota is losing 0.7 percent and Honda is unchanged. Fast Retailing is down 1 percent and SoftBank is lower by more than 1 percent.



In the oil sector, Inpex is advancing almost 2 percent and JX Holdings is up 0.5 percent after crude oil prices rose overnight. Among the major banks, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial is rising almost 2 percent.



Shares of Seven & I Holdings are losing almost 3 percent after the retailer unveiled a restructuring plan that includes closing some department stores.



Among the other major gainers, Dowa Holdings is rising more than 5 percent, while Citizen Watch Co. and Nippon Yusen KK are gaining more than 4 percent each. On the flip side, Denka Co. is losing more than 5 percent and Nisshinbo Holdings is down more than 4 percent.



On the economic front, Japan will release August figures for labor cash earnings, as well as preliminary results for the leading and coincident indexes today.



In the currency market, the U.S. dollar traded in the upper 103 yen-range on Friday.



On Wall Street, stocks closed mixed on Thursday as traders looked ahead to the release of the Labor Department's closely watched monthly jobs report on Friday.



While the S&P 500 inched up 1.04 points or 0.1 percent to 2,160.77, the Dow edged down 12.53 points or 0.1 percent to 18,268.50 and the Nasdaq dipped 9.17 points or 0.2 percent to 5,306.85.



The European markets ended lower on Thursday as investors remained in a cautious mood ahead of the U.S. jobs report for September. While the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index fell by 0.5 percent, the French CAC 40 Index and the German DAX Index both edged down by 0.2 percent.



Crude oil futures jumped to their highest since June, rising back above $50 a barrel as Hurricane Matthew threatened to interrupt supplies from the southeast. WTI oil for November delivery gained $0.61 or 1.2 percent to settle at $50.44 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange.



