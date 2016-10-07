MEMPHIS, TN--(Marketwired - October 06, 2016) - ServiceMaster (NYSE: SERV), a leading provider of residential and commercial services, today announced it has entered into a national partnership with the American Red Cross to be the exclusive sponsor of the Red Cross Emergency App, which alerts people of significant weather events, in addition to providing expert safety advice on disaster preparedness.

"ServiceMaster is built on a foundation of providing essential services -- both to our customers and the communities where our employees live and work," said Rob Gillette, chief executive officer of ServiceMaster. "Protecting and maintaining homes and businesses is in our DNA, and we believe the Red Cross app is another way we can help bring valuable content delivered on a trusted mobile platform to millions of users who want timely access to information when disaster threatens or strikes."

"The Emergency App builds on our legacy of teaching life-saving skills to people across the country," said Dominick Tolli, vice president, product management and development at the Red Cross. "People have saved lives by having this expert advice at their fingertips. Having ServiceMaster as a sponsor allows us to enhance the app with new content and use technology to help save more lives."

With Hurricane Matthew bearing down on the United States, it is essential to have information on what to do before, during and after the storm. The app also offers information on ways to prepare for a variety of disasters, including hurricanes, floods, tornadoes or wild fires. ServiceMaster has more than 5,000 franchises which employ more than 33,000 experts in various residential and commercial services, and many of these individuals respond in the aftermath of such catastrophic events. In fact, disaster preparedness has become a critical component of the company's public outreach efforts.

Additional app features include:

Monitoring for more than 35 different severe weather and emergency alerts;

Prioritized steps to take during an emergency;

Instant access to all safety information even without mobile connectivity; and

Safety and emergency preparedness tips.

Consumers can download the Emergency App by texting "GETEMERGENCY" to 90999, searching "American Red Cross" in their app store or by going to redcross.org/apps.

About ServiceMaster

ServiceMaster (NYSE: SERV) solves the homeowner's dilemma. Every day, we visit more than 75,000 homes and businesses through our extensive service network of expert professionals. Technology powers our trusted experts to engage with customers so they can order, buy and receive services when, where and how they want them. Our well-recognized brands includes American Home Shield (home warranties), AmeriSpec (home inspections), Furniture Medic (furniture repair), Merry Maids (residential cleaning), ServiceMaster Clean (janitorial and residential floor cleaning), ServiceMaster Restore (disaster restoration) and Terminix (termite and pest control). Like, follow or visit us at facebook.com/ServiceMaster, linkedin.com/ServiceMaster,"twitter.com/ServiceMaster, or servicemaster.com.

Contact:

Jay Robinson

901 692 2221

Email contact





Alison Bishop

901-827-6956

Email contact

