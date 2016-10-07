

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The British pound weakened against the other major currencies in the Asian session on Friday.



The pound fell to a record low of 1.1992 against the U.S. dollar, from yesterday's closing value of 1.2614.



Against the yen, the euro and the Swiss franc, the pound dropped to more than a 4-year low of 124.85, a 7-year low of 0.9225 and a 5-year low of 1.1784 from yesterday's closing quotes of 131.08, 0.8834 and 1.2368, respectively.



If the pound extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 123.00 against the yen, 0.94 against the euro and 1.15 against the franc.



