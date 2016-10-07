

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Asian stock markets are in negative territory on Friday following the mixed cues from Wall Street and as the British pound fell sharply to a three-decade low in early Asian trades. Investors also preferred to remain on the sidelines ahead of the release of the crucial U.S. jobs data for September later in the day.



The strength of the jobs data could impact the outlook for monetary policy, although the U.S. Federal Reserve is widely expected to leave interest rates unchanged at its next meeting in November.



Employment is expected to increase by 168,000 jobs in September after climbing by 151,000 jobs in August. The unemployment rate is expected to hold at 4.9 percent.



The Australian market is declining following the lackluster lead overnight from Wall Street and as investors remained cautious ahead of the release of crucial U.S. jobs data.



In late-morning trades, the benchmark S&P/ASX 200 Index is down 15.10 points or 0.28 percent to 5,467.90, off a low of 5,457.20. The broader All Ordinaries Index is losing 15.50 points or 0.28 percent to 5,549.30.



Among the major miners, BHP Billiton is adding 0.2 percent and Fortescue Metals is up 0.1 percent, while Rio Tinto is losing 0.4 percent.



Gold miner Newcrest Mining is declining more than 2 percent and Evolution Mining is down almost 1 percent as gold prices fell overnight for the eighth straight session.



In the banking space, ANZ Bank is adding 0.2 percent, Westpac is up 0.5 percent and Commonwealth Bank of Australia is rising 0.3 percent, while National Australia Bank is edging lower by 0.07 percent.



In the oil sector, Woodside Petroleum and Oil Search are higher by more than 1 percent each after crude oil prices rose to a four-month high overnight, while Santos is losing more than 1 percent.



Telecom group Visionstream, a joint venture of construction giant CIMIC, has secured a four-year contract with Chorus New Zealand to deliver high-speed broadband to New Zealand customers. However, shares of CIMIC are losing more than 1 percent.



On the economic front, the latest survey from the Australian Industry Group revealed that the construction sector in Australia turned to expansion in September, with a PMI score of 51.4. That's up sharply from 46.6 in August, and it also moves above the boom-or-bust line of 50 that separates expansion from contraction.



In the currency market, the Australian dollar is lower against the U.S. dollar on Friday ahead of the key U.S. jobs data. In early trades, the local unit was trading at US$0.7584, down from US$0.7605 on Thursday.



The Japanese market is lower after four straight days of gains, with a stronger yen weighing on exporters' shares. Investors also remained cautious ahead of the release of the U.S. jobs data.



In late-morning trades, the benchmark Nikkei 225 Index is losing 31.42 points or 0.19 percent to 16,867.68, off a low of 16,852.74 earlier.



The major exporters are mixed on a strong yen. Panasonic is declining 0.2 percent and Sony is down 0.7 percent, while Canon is adding 0.1 percent and Toshiba is up 0.2 percent.



Automaker Toyota is losing 0.7 percent and Honda is unchanged. Fast Retailing is down 1 percent and SoftBank is lower by more than 1 percent.



In the oil sector, Inpex is advancing almost 2 percent and JX Holdings is up 0.5 percent after crude oil prices rose overnight. Among the major banks, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial is rising almost 2 percent.



Shares of Seven & I Holdings are losing almost 3 percent after the retailer unveiled a restructuring plan that includes closing some department stores.



Among the other major gainers, Dowa Holdings is rising more than 5 percent, while Citizen Watch Co. and Nippon Yusen KK are gaining more than 4 percent each. On the flip side, Denka Co. is losing more than 5 percent and Nisshinbo Holdings is down more than 4 percent.



On the economic front, Japan will release August figures for labor cash earnings, as well as preliminary results for the leading and coincident indexes today.



In the currency market, the U.S. dollar traded in the upper 103 yen-range on Friday.



Elsewhere in Asia, New Zealand, South Korea, Singapore, Hong Kong, Indonesia, Malaysia and Taiwan are also in negative territory. The markets in China are closed all week and will re-open on Monday.



On Wall Street, stocks closed mixed on Thursday as traders looked ahead to the release of the Labor Department's closely watched monthly jobs report on Friday.



While the S&P 500 inched up 1.04 points or 0.1 percent to 2,160.77, the Dow edged down 12.53 points or 0.1 percent to 18,268.50 and the Nasdaq dipped 9.17 points or 0.2 percent to 5,306.85.



The European markets ended lower on Thursday as investors remained in a cautious mood ahead of the U.S. jobs report for September. While the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index fell by 0.5 percent, the French CAC 40 Index and the German DAX Index both edged down by 0.2 percent.



Crude oil futures jumped to their highest since June, rising back above $50 a barrel as Hurricane Matthew threatened to interrupt supplies from the southeast. WTI oil for November delivery gained $0.61 or 1.2 percent to settle at $50.44 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX