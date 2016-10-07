

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The New Zealand dollar weakened against the other major currencies in the Asian session on Friday.



The NZ dollar fell to nearly a 2-month low of 0.7125 against the U.S. dollar and a 2-day low of 73.82 against the yen, from yesterday's closing quotes of 0.7164 and 74.43, respectively.



Against the euro and the Australian dollar, the kiwi edged down to 1.5623 and 1.0626 from early 2-day highs of 1.5535 and 1.0573, respectively.



If the kiwi extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 0.69 against the greenback, 72.00 against the yen, 1.58 against the euro and 1.07 against the aussie.



