

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The euro weakened against the most major currencies in the Asian session on Friday.



The euro fell to nearly a 2-month low of 1.1118 against the U.S. dollar and a 2-day low of 115.21 against the yen, from yesterday's closing quotes of 1.1147 and 115.87, respectively.



The euro edged down to 1.0919 against the Swiss franc, from yesterday's closing value of 1.0936.



Against the Australian and the Canadian dollars, the euro slid to 3-day lows of 1.4672 and 1.4716 from yesterday's closing quotes of 1.4694 and 1.4733, respectively.



If the euro extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 1.10 against the greenback, 113.00 against the yen, 1.08 against the franc, 1.44 against the aussie and 1.45 against the loonie.



