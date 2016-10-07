

SEOUL (dpa-AFX) - South Korean conglomerate Samsung Electronics (SSNLF.OB, SSNNF.OB, SMSN.L) said Friday that it expects operating profit for the third quarter to increase 5.5 percent year-over-year, despite a global recall of the Galaxy Note 7 smartphones.



The operating profit result is likely to reflect continued strong demand for the company's flash memory chips and displays, and is above analysts' expectations. The company is scheduled to report its financial results for the third quarter in late October.



Samsung, the world's largest smartphone maker by shipments, had been earlier losing market share in its handset business to U.S. rival Apple, Inc. (AAPL) as well as Chinese brands. However, the launch of the Galaxy S7 smartphone series in March has boosted the company's sales performance.



According to a regulatory filing, Samsung estimates operating profit for the third quarter to be about 7.8 trillion won, or $7 billion, above analysts' expectations of 7.4 trillion won.



The forecast represents a 5.5 percent increase from the company's year-ago quarter operating profit of 7.39 trillion won, but also marks a 4.2 percent sequential decrease from second-quarter operating profit of 8.14 trillion won.



Samsung projects third-quarter sales to decline 5.2 percent to about 49 trillion won from last year's sales of 51.68 trillion won. Sales are also seen to decrease 3.8 percent from the previous quarter's sales of 50.94 trillion won.



Samsung did not provide earnings or sales figure estimates for each of its business divisions.



In late July, Samsung reported an almost 18 percent year-over-year increase in operating profit for the second quarter, reflecting strong performance both in the set and component businesses.



In early September, Samsung confirmed that it stopped the sales of Galaxy Note 7 due to a battery cell issue. The company said it plans to replace the faulty batteries of the devices with new ones over the coming weeks.



There have been reports about Samsung's flagship Galaxy Note 7 phone exploding during or after charging. The lithium-ion batteries are suspected to be the culprit. The company has reportedly sold 2.5 million Note 7s.



On the South Korean Stock Exchange, Samsung shares are currently trading at 1,700,000 won, up 9,000 won or 0.53 percent on a volume of 263,924 shares.



