MEMPHIS, TN --(Marketwired - October 07, 2016) - With Hurricane Matthew wreaking havoc on Haiti and quickly making its way to U.S. landfall, the disaster restoration experts at ServiceMaster Restore share important resources and tips for home and business owners to keep in mind immediately following the storm.

"Many people evacuated with little time to prepare their homes, and some have been sheltering in place. Regardless, it's important to know what to do when you have to face the damage," said Peter Duncanson, director of system development with ServiceMaster Restore, one of the largest disaster restoration companies in the United States and a ServiceMaster (NYSE: SERV) company.

One of the best resources, he says, is the American Red Cross Emergency app, which is proudly sponsored by ServiceMaster. The free app provides expert advice on what to do before, during and after a range of disasters. To download, text "GETEMERGENCY" to 90999, search "American Red Cross" in the app store or go to redcross.org/apps.

With years of experience responding to hurricanes and other natural disasters, Duncanson says ServiceMaster Restore franchises are equipped to guide home and business owners through the restoration process. "We know how devastating hurricane damage is and we want to arm home and business owners with the information they need to navigate what could be a very costly and dangerous situation," he said.

Here's what to do immediately following a storm:

Listen to local officials regarding safety. Whether re-entering an evacuated area or dealing with damage around the area, take guidance before walking around damage. Check for damaged trees, drinking water quality, and standing water.

Keep children and elderly out of impacted areas, as health concerns may exist from contaminants.

Wet building materials become a breeding ground for mold and bacteria. Wear gloves and protective clothing when handling, and keep children away.

Trees and debris need to be cleared but may contain pests. Watch for snakes, spiders, etc.

Contact your insurance provider immediately. Hurricane damage is often not covered, but check with your provider.

Be aware of contractors promising to rebuild, especially if they ask for a deposit and say they can collect the remaining balance from your insurance company. Do your due diligence and rely on trusted, professional companies.

Don't underestimate the extent of damage that your home or property may have suffered. While some damage may seem simple enough for a DIY solution, it is often much safer and less expensive in the long run to work with a team of professionals such as ServiceMaster Restore, which has the training, experience, equipment and size to handle most any job large or small.

ServiceMaster Restore professionals are trained, equipped and ready to repair and clean homes and businesses before, during and after any severe storm. With a number of regionally based large-loss command and control centers and 1,800 franchises worldwide, ServiceMaster Restore can mobilize across the country to handle any size job.

For immediate assistance and cleanup, call a live ServiceMaster Restore operator 24/7 at 1 800 RESPOND. To find a location, visit ServiceMasterRestore.com. For expert tips, visit YouTube or like us on Facebook.

About ServiceMaster Restore

With approximately 1,800 franchised and licensed locations around the world, ServiceMaster Restore and ServiceMaster Recovery Management (SRM) serve customers through a global network of franchises available 24/7/365 to provide residential and commercial restoration services resulting from damage caused by water, fire or smoke. SRM is the large-scale commercial catastrophic disaster restoration unit of ServiceMaster Restore. ServiceMaster Restore is a business unit of the Memphis-based ServiceMaster Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SERV), a leading provider of essential residential and commercial services. More information can be found at www.servicemasterrestore.com and www.servicemasterrecoverymanagement.com.

About ServiceMaster

ServiceMaster (NYSE: SERV) solves the homeowner's dilemma. Every day, we visit more than 75,000 homes and businesses through our extensive service network of expert professionals. Technology powers our trusted experts to engage with customers so they can order, buy and receive services when, where and how they want them. Our well-recognized brands includes American Home Shield (home warranties), AmeriSpec (home inspections), Furniture Medic (furniture repair), Merry Maids (residential cleaning), ServiceMaster Clean (janitorial and residential floor cleaning), ServiceMaster Restore (disaster restoration) and Terminix (termite and pest control). Like, follow or visit us at facebook.com/ServiceMaster, linkedin.com/ServiceMaster, twitter.com/ServiceMaster, or servicemaster.com.

Contact:

Alison Bishop

901 827 6956

Email contact

