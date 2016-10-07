

DUBLIN (dpa-AFX) - GeckoSystems Intl. Corp. (GOSY.PK), an AI Mobile Robot company, announced Friday that it has recorded a modest profit for the quarter ending June 30, and also continues to gain traction in the marketplace.



For the quarter, the company generated net profit of $21,003 with gross revenue of $121,700.



The Company introduced a new mobile robot concept for public safety and initiated a joint venture with an NYC AI firm for a machine sentient and moral robo-nurse.



To better manage latest 21st century mass shootings, the company is offering to prototype and deploy the GeckoNED, a new type of mobile security robot that is a Non-violent Enforcement Device with a high level of independent mobile autonomy, sensor rich for enhanced situational awareness, and ease of teleoperation by designated public safety personnel.



The joint venture with the NYC AI firm plans to address many of the same safety, morality and ethics issues of Google's advanced DeepMind artificial intelligence project from a different perspective.



Market research firm, Research and Markets, named GeckoSystems as one of seven leaders in the service robotics marketplace.



The company further said that next week, its CEO will be traveling to Missouri to discuss licensing and/or a joint venture for use of the CareBot by a professional in-home caregiver firm of those needing watching over, but most often prefer to age in place.



