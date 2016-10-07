The Nomination Committee of Alimak Group (Alimak), the vertical access solution company, has been appointed.

Regulatory News:

In May 2015, Alimak Group's Annual General Meeting adopted an instruction regarding the appointment of the Nomination Committee, applicable until the General Meeting resolves otherwise. Pursuant to this instruction, the Nomination Committee shall, prior to the 2017 Annual General Meeting, be composed of representatives of the four largest shareholders listed in the shareholders' register maintained by Euroclear Sweden as of 31 August 2016 together with the Chairman of the Board, who will also convene the first meeting of the Nomination Committee. The member representing the largest shareholder shall be appointed Chairman of the Nomination Committee.

The Nomination Committee has now been appointed and comprises the following members:

Roger Hagborg, Triton, Chairman of the Nomination Committee

Johan Lannebo, Lannebo Fonder

Åsa Nisell, Swedbank Robur Fonder

Fraser Maingay, York Capital Management

Anders Thelin, Alimak Group's Chairman of the Board

The Nomination Committee shall prepare proposals for the 2017 Annual General Meeting regarding the Chairman of the Meeting, number of Board members, fees to be paid to each of the Board members, election of Board members and Board Chairman, remuneration to the auditor and election of auditor and, if necessary, proposal for changes in the instruction to the Nomination Committee.

Shareholders who wish to present proposals to the Nomination Committee for the 2017 Annual General Meeting can submit them by post: Alimak Group AB, Attention: Nomination Committee, Brunkebergs torg 5, 3 tr, SE-111 51 Stockholm, Sweden, or by e-mail: hagborg@triton-partners.com. In order for the Nomination Committee to be able to consider submitted proposals in a constructive manner, these should be submitted by 15 January 2017, at the latest.

Stockholm, 6 oktober 2016

Alimak Group AB

About Alimak Group

Alimak is a global market leader and a pioneer in designing, developing, manufacturing, distributing and servicing industrial vertical access solutions. The company provides high quality hoists, elevators and platforms primarily for the industrial and construction sectors. Alimak has a global sales, services and distribution platform across more than 70 countries with strong market positions. The company has a well-established and highly resilient aftersales business and its large global installed base of close to 22,000 units provides unique know-how into its customer's needs. Alimak was founded in 1948, is headquartered in Stockholm and employ close to 1,200 people across the world. www.alimakgroup.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20161006006579/en/

Contacts:

Alimak Group AB