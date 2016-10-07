



Public Relations Office Phone: 81-3-5470-3235

TOKYO, Oct 7, 2016 - (JCN Newswire) - Showa Denko ("SDK"; TSE:4004) has developed "SHOCARES" bed sensors for care, and started to sell them in this October. SDK will exhibit SHOCARES at the "International Home Care & Rehabilitation Exhibition 2016" (H.C.R. 2016) which is to be held at Tokyo Big Sight from October 12 to 14, 2016.SDK developed SHOCARES bed sensor by taking advantage of aluminum's properties of high rigidity and light weight. When weight is added to a bed, SHOCARES converts changes in shape of its electronic sensors into electric signals, and measures weight. By sensing slight changes in weight and utilizing original algorithm, SHOCARES detects bed user's states and motions including lying in bed, leaving bed, start of action, sitting up, and sitting at the edge of a bed. Through detection of bed user's states and motions, SHOCARES foresees bed leaving, informs that to nurses and caregivers, and help them reduce risk of bed user's falling or plunging off from a bed. It also can measure bed user's body weight, judge whether the user is asleep or not, and analyze the user's life pattern on the basis of accumulated data.While another type of SDK's bed sensor has already been adopted as built-in bed sensor by a bed manufacturer, SHOCARES comes with new design to be put on the floor just underneath four legs of a bed, and can be easily used with existing beds. Nurses and caregivers can monitor bed user's states and motions through PCs on a real-time basis. The system can be set to send e-mails to smartphones of nurses and caregivers when it foresees the user's bed leaving*. Moreover, it is easy for hospitals and nursing homes to introduce SHOCARES since they do not have to replace beds. SHOCARES can reduce burden on nurses and caregivers including patrols by enabling them to remotely monitor bed users' states.SDK has been striving to create new business that can contribute society through provision of products useful for customers in the market domain of "Living Environment." Development and sale of bed sensors to be used in the nursing care and welfare industry is a part of this effort. We are making effort to enrich organism information measured by SHOCARES, aiming to upgrade risk management and quality of care suited to the needs of care-service users. This time, we started to sell noncontact sensor to measure pulse and breath times of bed user as an option.** SDK will continue improving SHOCARES in order to respond to requests from the nursing care and welfare industry and contributing to the development of the industry.Notes:* Making SHOCARES system to send information to PCs or smartphones requires a wireless LAN.** This optional product is not intended to be used for medical treatment.About Showa Denko K.K.Showa Denko K.K. ("SDK"; TSE:4004, US:SHWDF) is a major manufacturer and marketer of chemical products serving a wide range of fields ranging from heavy industry to the electronic and computer industries. The Petrochemicals Sector provides cracker products such as ethylene and propylene, the Chemicals Sector provides industrial and high-performance gasses and chemicals and high-purity gases and chemicals for the semiconductor industry, and the Inorganics Sector provides ceramics products such as alumina, abrasive, refractory and graphite electrodes and fine carbon products. Today, the Aluminum Sector provides aluminum materials and high-value-added fabricated aluminum, the Electronics Sector provides HD media, compound semiconductors such as ultra high-bright LEDs and rare earth magnetic alloys, and the Advanced Battery Materials Department (ABM) provides lithium-ion battery components. For more information, please visit www.sdk.co.jp/english/.Source: Showa Denko K.K.Contact:Copyright 2016 JCN Newswire . All rights reserved.