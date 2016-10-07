HONG KONG, CHINA -- (Marketwired) -- 10/07/16 -- On October 3rd, Pret updated its soup range with the introduction of five healthy new options. All soups in the range will be under 200 calories and there will be at least one no gluten, no dairy option available daily.

Taking the full range up to 12, the Pret favourites like Souper Tomato will remain in the range and they will be joined by:

"No Cream" Cream of Chicken Soup, $37

A naturally creamy soup made without any actual cream! The soup combines celeriac, fennel and cauliflower, which are simmered with generous chunks of shredded chicken, celery and chicken stock. The soup is flavoured with parsley, sage and rosemary. Cals 125, No Gluten, No Dairy

Classic Green Pea Soup, $35

Vibrant garden peas are simmered in delicate vegetable stock with roughly chopped green peppers, onions and a hint of red chilli. The soup is then blended with collard green and finely chopped mint leaves. Cals 149, Veggie, No Gluten, No Dairy

Vegetable Tagine Soup, $35

Roasted courgettes and red and yellow peppers are slowly cooked in vegetable stock with cumin, turmeric, red chilli and cinnamon, then gently stirred with celery and tomatoes. This hearty soup comes with a generous helping of chickpeas, buckwheat and red lentils.

Cals 195, Veggie, No Gluten, No Dairy

Chicken & Kale Soup, $37

A fragrant Mediterranean recipe made with tender, shredded chicken and Herbes de Provence. The chicken is slow-cooked with lemon zest and juice, chickpeas, kale, chopped fresh tomatoes and basil. Cals 116, No Gluten, No Dairy

Cuban Black Bean & Smoked Ham, $37

Cooked in a big pot with black beans, shredded smoked ham, green peppers, celery and onions. Extra flavour comes from vinegar and the vibrant Cuban spices.

Cals 172, No Gluten, No Dairy

The soups will be available on a daily rota, with three soups (a meat, a veggie and a 'Soup of the Week') available each day:

---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Day Meat Veggie ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Monday "No Cream" Cream of Chicken Field Forest Mushroom ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Tuesday Cuban Black Bean & Smoked Ham Classic Green Pea ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Wednesday Kale, Quinoa & Ham Veggie Tagine ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Thursday Chicken, Ginger & Edamame Spicy Sweet Potato & Coconut ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Friday Chicken & Kale Souper Tomato ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- --------------------------- Week 'Soup of the Week' --------------------------- 1 Minestrone --------------------------- 2 Classic Pumpkin ---------------------------

About the Brand

Founded in London in 1986, Pret A Manger ("Ready to Eat") is a quick serve restaurant and coffee shop that serves organic coffee and freshly prepared handmade, natural food every day. Pret offers unsold food to charity at the end of the day. Pret A Manger is a privately held company with over 400 stores located in the UK, USA, Paris, Dubai, Hong Kong and Shanghai. Pret currently has 16 locations in Hong Kong.

