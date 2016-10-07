

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - China's foreign exchange reserves decreased for the third consecutive month in September, data from the People's Bank of China showed Friday.



Forex reserves declined to $3.166 trillion at the end of September from $3.185 trillion in August. Economists had expected the reserves to come in at $3.18 trillion.



Meanwhile, gold reserves increased to $78.2 billion in September from $77.18 billion in August.



The fall comes despite the fact that fluctuations in exchange rates and global bond prices should have increased the dollar value of the reserves, Julian Evans-Pritchard, an economist at Capital Economics, said.



This implies that the PBoC probably sold around $27 billion in foreign exchange last month, with the pace of forex sales largely unchanged since July when the PBoC stepped up intervention in response to post-Brexit volatility, he said.



