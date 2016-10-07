Nicht zur direkten oder indirekten Veröffentlichung oder Verbreitung in den Vereinigten Staaten von Amerika, Kanada, Japan oder Australien

Newron nimmt CHF26,1 Mio. durch Privatplatzierung neuer Aktien auf

Mailand, Italien - 7. Oktober 2016 - Newron Pharmaceuticals S.p.A. ("Newron", SIX: NWRN), ein biopharmazeutisches Unternehmen, das sich auf die Entwicklung neuartiger Therapien für Patienten mit Erkrankungen des zentralen Nervensystems (ZNS) und Schmerzen konzentriert, gibt heute bekannt, dass es durch die Privatplatzierung neuer Aktien einen Bruttoemissionserlös von CHF26,1Mio. erzielt hat. Diese Privatplatzierung wurde im Rahmen eines beschleunigten Bookbuilding-Verfahrens durchgeführt, das am 6. Oktober 2016 angekündigt worden ist.

Newron platzierte 1.320.530 neue Aktien bei institutionellen Investoren zum Bezugspreis von CHF 19,75 pro Aktie, was einem Abschlag von 13,4 Prozent auf den durchschnittlichen Aktienkurs der letzten fünf Handelstage entspricht. Die neu ausgegebenen Aktien entsprechen 8,4 Prozent der neuen Gesamtzahl ausstehender Aktien von 15.769.168 (nach Abschluss der Transaktion).

Der Abschluss der Transaktion unterliegt gewissen regulatorischen Anforderungen. Die neuen Stammaktien werden am oder um den 13. Oktober 2016 an der SIX Swiss Exchange unter der gleichen ISIN wie die bestehenden Aktien des Unternehmens (ISIN: IT0004147952) notieren und handelbar sein.

Newron wird den Nettoerlös aus der Platzierung für allgemeine betriebliche Zwecke verwenden, darunter die Finanzierung von Newrons Geschäftstätigkeit und Forschungsprogrammen, der Entwicklung von Newrons aktuellen und künftigen Pipeline-Produkten mit einem Fokus auf Orphan-Indikationen sowie von Produkten und Produktkandidaten, für deren Zulassung und Entwicklung ein bestimmter Aufwand anfällt, um sie in anderen Anwendungsbereichen einsetzen zu können. Unter der Voraussetzung, dass die genannten Programme erfolgreich abgeschlossen werden können, beabsichtigt Newron, mit dem Nettoerlös aus der Platzierung auch eine mögliche Etablierung von Vertriebsstrukturen in ausgewählten Märkten auszuloten.

Stefan Weber, CEO von Newron, kommentierte: "Nach der Markteinführung von Xadago® (Safinamide) in elf europäischen Ländern durch unseren Partner Zambon und der im ersten Quartal 2017 erwarteten Zulassungsentscheidung unseres New-Drug-Application-(NDA)-Antrags durch die US FDA liegt der Fokus von Newron nun auf der erfolgreichen Durchführung seiner laufenden und potenziell zulassungsentscheidenden Studie mit Sarizotan in Patienten mit Rett-Syndrom, einer seltenen ZNS-Erkrankung. Newron hat für Sarizotan sowohl in der Europäischen Union als auch in den USA bereits den 'Orphan-Drug'-Status (ODD) erhalten. Gleichzeitig fokussieren wir uns auf den Abschluss der Phase-IIa-Studie mit Evenamide (NW-3509) in Schizophrenie. Die Ergebnisse werden gegen Ende des Jahres 2016 erwartet. Wir danken den bestehenden und neuen Aktionären, dass sie Newrons Strategie für nachhaltiges Wachstum unterstützen."

Roberto Galli, Vice President of Finance von Newron, ergänzte: "Die erzielten Erlöse sollten unsere Aktivitäten bis weit ins Jahr 2018 finanzieren, über die wesentlichen Wert generierenden Meilensteine unserer Entwicklungsprojekte hinaus".

Über Newron Pharmaceuticals

Newron (SIX: NWRN) ist ein biopharmazeutisches Unternehmen, das sich auf neuartige Therapien für Erkrankungen des Zentralen Nervensystems (ZNS) und Schmerzen konzentriert. Das Unternehmen hat seinen Hauptsitz im italienischen Bresso in der Nähe von Mailand. Xadago® (Safinamide) ist in der EU und der Schweiz für die Behandlung der Parkinson-Krankheit zugelassen und wird von Newrons Partner Zambon vertrieben. US WorldMeds besitzt die Entwicklungs- und Vermarktungsrechte in den USA. Meiji Seika hält die Entwicklungs- und Vermarktungsrechte in Japan und anderen Schlüsselregionen Asiens. Über Xadago® für die Parkinson-Krankheit hinaus verfügt Newron über eine starke Pipeline vielversprechender Behandlungen für Patienten mit seltenen Erkrankungen, die sich in unterschiedlichen Stadien der klinischen Entwicklung befinden. Dazu gehören Sarizotan für das Rett-Syndrom und Ralfinamide für Patienten mit bestimmten seltenen Schmerzindikationen. Newron entwickelt darüber hinaus NW-3509 als mögliche erste Begleittherapie zur Behandlung von Patienten mit Positivsymptomen der Schizophrenie. (www.newron.com: http://public-cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=ced2b11372f2c9ae87cf54ecd80b4979&application_id=452843&user_id=6929829&application_name=news)

