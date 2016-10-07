

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Estonia's consumer prices increased for the second straight month in September, figures from Statistics Estonia showed Friday.



The consumer price index climbed 1.0 percent year-over-year in September, faster than previous month's 0.3 percent rise.



Compared to same month last year, goods were 1.4 percent and services 0.4 percent more expensive in September.



Prices of clothing and footwear grew 3.6 percent and those of food and non-alcoholic beverages by 0.9 percent. At the same time, housing costs dropped 2.2 percent.



On a monthly basis, consumer prices went up 0.2 percent from August, when it rose by 0.1 percent.



