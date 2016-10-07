

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Japan's leading index rose to a 9-month high in August, preliminary data from the Cabinet Office showed Friday.



The leading index that measures the future economic activity, climbed to 101.2 in August from 100 in July. This was the highest score since November 2015, when the reading was 101.5.



Nonetheless, the reading was below the expected score of 101.6.



Meanwhile, the coincident index, which reflects the current situation, fell marginally to 112 from 112.1 a month ago. The expected level was 111.8.



The lagging index improved to 113.4 from 113.1 in the prior month.



