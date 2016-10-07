

VIENNA (dpa-AFX) - KKR (KKR) announced the company and TowerBrook Capital Partners will acquire a minority stake in OVH, a leading provider of cloud infrastructure, telecommunications and web hosting services, for 250 million euros. The Klaba family will retain the majority stake in OVH.



OVH is a leading provider of dedicated cloud infrastructure in Europe with a total of 250,000 servers across 17 data centres in France and Canada. The company provides services to a million customers globally. OVH's turnover for fiscal 2016 stands at 320 million euros.



KKR noted that it has an extensive track record of partnering with entrepreneurs and family-owned companies in Europe to deliver growth, international expansion, and value creation as well as expertise in supporting fast-growing European technology companies in developing their global presence. This includes the recent investments in Webhelp, Fotolia, SoftwareONE and Darktrace.



