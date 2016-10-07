Riksgälden: Surplus for Swedish central government in September

Swedish central government payments resulted in a surplus of SEK 9.7 billion in September. The Debt Office's forecast was a deficit of SEK 4.0 billion. The difference is mainly due to lower disbursements from central government agencies.

Disbursements from agencies were just over SEK 6 billion lower, while tax income was SEK 3 billion higher than calculated. The higher tax income is mainly explained by higher supplementary tax payments.

The Debt Office's net lending to government agencies was SEK 2.2 billion lower than forecast, which is primarily explained by higher deposits.

Interest payments on central government debt were SEK 1.9 billion lower than calculated. This is mainly due to larger exchange gains and premiums.

For the twelve-month period up to the end of September 2016, central government payments resulted in a surplus of SEK 66.6 billion.

Central government debt amounted to SEK 1,292 billion at the end of September.

The outcome for October will be published on 7 November at 9.30 a.m. On October 26 the Debt Office will publish new forecasts for the Swedish economy and government borrowing.

Central government net borrowing requirement1 (SEK million) Outcome Sep. Forecast Sep. Deviation Sep. Acc. Dev2 Outcome 12-month Net borrowing requirement -9 689 4 018 -13 706 -27 173 -66 638 Primary borrowing requirement excl. net lending3 -3 995 5 664 -9 658 -23 198 -73 559 Net lending to agencies etc. -1 923 263 -2 185 -1 389 -1 117 Interest payments on central government debt -3 772 -1 909 -1 863 -2 586 8 039 - Interest on loans in SEK -3 122 -1 928 -1 194 -2 072 9 011 - Interest on loans in foreign currency 49 32 17 203 526 - Realised currency gains and losses -698 -13 -685 -717 -1 499 1 The net borrowing requirement corresponds to the budget balance with opposite sign. 2 Sum of monthly forecast deviations since last forecast (June 2016). 3 Net of the state's primary income and expenditure excluding net lending to agencies.

More data on the borrowing requirement and government debt:

https://www.riksgalden.se/en/For-investors/Borrowing-and-the-government-debt/

The monthly outcome of the central government net borrowing requirement is included in the official statistics of Sweden.

Sweden's Central government debt September 2016 (http://hugin.info/133745/R/2047387/765287.pdf)



