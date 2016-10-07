

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - France's industrial production rebounded more than expected in August, figures from the statistical office Insee showed Friday.



Industrial output grew 2.1 percent in August from July, when it fell by revised 0.5 percent. This was the fastest growth since December 2014, when it advanced 3.7 percent.



Economists had forecast a moderate 0.6 percent growth after July's initially estimated decrease of 0.6 percent.



Likewise, manufacturing output gained 2.2 percent in August, the biggest since late 2014 and reversed a revised 0.2 percent drop in July.



Output was expected to gain 0.3 percent. Production for July was revised from -0.3 percent.



On the other hand, construction output declined 2.6 percent after expanding 3.4 percent a month ago.



During three months to August, industrial production dropped 0.5 percent and manufacturing fell 0.2 percent from the previous three months.



