VIENNA (dpa-AFX) - Advanced Semiconductor Engineering, Inc. (ASX) reported third-quarter net revenues of $2.29 billion, down 0.1% from prior year period. Net revenues for the ATM assembly testing and material business were $1.35 billion, an increase of 7.6%.



The company's September net revenues were $864 million compared to $869 million, down 0.6% from last year. Net revenues for the ATM assembly testing and material business were $461 million, an increase of 11.5%.



