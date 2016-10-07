

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Airbnb, an online marketplace for vacation rentals, has activated its Disaster Response Tool, offering free rooms in Florida, South Carolina for evacuees of Hurricane Matthew.



Airbnb said it is still looking for hosts who are not impacted by the storm, so that they can list their home for free and assist in sheltering those in need.



The Tool, which Airbnb started after Hurricane Sandy, will connect people with free rooms offered up its hosts who are ready to help people in need for no charge. Evacuees seeking shelter can go to airbnb.com/disaster-response to find free lodging. It is reported that emergency accommodations will be available through the tool through October 12.



In affected areas, Airbnb automatically emails existing hosts, asking them whether they are willing to help. New users who have never hosted through Airbnb can also sign up through the tool.



The Disaster Response Tool has been activated prior to a storm hitting an area. Airbnb hosts have offered free homes in a calamities including flooding in Louisiana and the Paris shootings.



Hurricane Matthew, which is deemed to be the worst in a decade, has prompted mandatory evacuations in many parts of Florida, while voluntary evacuations also recommended in some parts.



Florida Gov. Rick Scott mentioned Airbnb's service in his morning briefing on the hurricane. He reportedly said, 'Partners like Airbnb are making rooms available for free. Visit Florida and Expedia also have listings of open hotels.'



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX