Capita plc - Holding(s) in Company

PR Newswire
London, October 7
TR-1: NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR INTERESTS IN SHARES
1. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares to which voting rights are attached:
Capita plc
2. Reason for the notification:
An acquisition or disposal of voting rights
3. Full name of person(s) subject to the notification obligation:
T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc.
4. Full name of shareholder(s) (If different from 3)
JP Morgan Chase
State Street Bank & Trust Co
Bank of New York Mellon
Northern Trust Company
National Australia Bank
Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.
5. Date of the transaction and date on which the threshold is crossed or reached:
4 October 2016
6. Date on which issuer notified:
6 October 2016
7. Threshold(s) that is/are crossed or reached:
5%
8. Notified details:
A: Voting rights attached to shares
|Class/type of shares if possible using the ISIN CODE
|Situation previous to the Triggering transaction
|Number of shares
|Number of voting Rights
|GB00B23K0M20
|35,787,065
|33,515,935
Resulting situation after the triggering transaction
|Class/type of shares if possible using the ISIN CODE
|Number of shares
|Number of voting rights
|% of voting rights
|Direct
|Direct
|Indirect
|Direct
|Indirect
|GB00B23K0M20
|34,836,686
|-
|32,690,766
|-
|4.90%
B: Qualifying Financial Instruments
Resulting situation after the triggering transaction
-
C: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect to Qualifying Financial Instruments
Resulting situation after the triggering transaction
|Type of financial
instrument
|Exercise price
|Expiration date
|Exercise/
Conversion period
|Number of voting rights instrument refers to
|% of voting rights
|Nominal
|Delta
Total (A+B+C)
|Number of voting rights
|% of voting rights
|32,690,766
|4.90%
9. Chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held, if applicable:
T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. (TRPA) serves as investment adviser, with dispositive and voting authority, to various institutional clients that own shares of Capita Plc, including the T. Rowe Price International Stock Fund, which owns 16,827,277 shares. Such shares are registered in the following name(s):
JP Morgan Chase - 21,632,932
State Street Bank & Trust Co - 8,997,010
Bank of New York Mellon - 1,648,618
Northern Trust Company - 329,127
National Australia Bank - 49,066
Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. - 34,013
Proxy Voting:
10. Name of the proxy holder:
-
11. Number of voting rights proxy holder will cease to hold:
-
12. Date on which proxy holder will cease to hold voting rights:
-
13. Additional information:
Issued Share Capital - 670,210,670
Issue of Shares in Treasury- 3,105,242
14. Contact name:
Francesca Todd - Capita plc
Gary Greb, Vice President - T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc.
15. Contact telephone number:
+44 (0)20 7202 0641 - Capita plc
001 410 345 2527 - T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc.
7 October 2016