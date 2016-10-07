sprite-preloader
7,124 Euro		-0,031
-0,43 %
WKN: A0MZ15 ISIN: GB00B23K0M20 Ticker-Symbol: CTAA 
Aktie:
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-100
PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

Capita plc - Holding(s) in Company

PR Newswire
London, October 7

TR-1: NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR INTERESTS IN SHARES

1. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares to which voting rights are attached:

Capita plc

2. Reason for the notification:

An acquisition or disposal of voting rights

3. Full name of person(s) subject to the notification obligation:

T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc.

4. Full name of shareholder(s) (If different from 3)

JP Morgan Chase

State Street Bank & Trust Co

Bank of New York Mellon

Northern Trust Company

National Australia Bank

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.

5. Date of the transaction and date on which the threshold is crossed or reached:

4 October 2016

6. Date on which issuer notified:

6 October 2016

7. Threshold(s) that is/are crossed or reached:

5%

8. Notified details:

A: Voting rights attached to shares

Class/type of shares if possible using the ISIN CODESituation previous to the Triggering transaction
Number of sharesNumber of voting Rights
GB00B23K0M2035,787,06533,515,935

Resulting situation after the triggering transaction

Class/type of shares if possible using the ISIN CODENumber of shares
Number of voting rights
% of voting rights
DirectDirectIndirectDirectIndirect
GB00B23K0M2034,836,686-32,690,766-4.90%

B: Qualifying Financial Instruments

Resulting situation after the triggering transaction

-

C: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect to Qualifying Financial Instruments

Resulting situation after the triggering transaction

Type of financial
instrument		Exercise priceExpiration date Exercise/
Conversion period		Number of voting rights instrument refers to% of voting rights
NominalDelta

Total (A+B+C)

Number of voting rights% of voting rights
32,690,7664.90%

9. Chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held, if applicable:

T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. (TRPA) serves as investment adviser, with dispositive and voting authority, to various institutional clients that own shares of Capita Plc, including the T. Rowe Price International Stock Fund, which owns 16,827,277 shares. Such shares are registered in the following name(s):

JP Morgan Chase - 21,632,932

State Street Bank & Trust Co - 8,997,010

Bank of New York Mellon - 1,648,618

Northern Trust Company - 329,127

National Australia Bank - 49,066

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. - 34,013

Proxy Voting:

10. Name of the proxy holder:

-

11. Number of voting rights proxy holder will cease to hold:

-

12. Date on which proxy holder will cease to hold voting rights:

-

13. Additional information:

Issued Share Capital - 670,210,670

Issue of Shares in Treasury- 3,105,242

14. Contact name:

Francesca Todd - Capita plc

Gary Greb, Vice President - T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc.

15. Contact telephone number:

+44 (0)20 7202 0641 - Capita plc

001 410 345 2527 - T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc.

7 October 2016


© 2016 PR Newswire