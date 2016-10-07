Capita plc - Holding(s) in Company

TR-1: NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR INTERESTS IN SHARES

1. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares to which voting rights are attached:

Capita plc

2. Reason for the notification:

An acquisition or disposal of voting rights

3. Full name of person(s) subject to the notification obligation:

T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc.

4. Full name of shareholder(s) (If different from 3)

JP Morgan Chase

State Street Bank & Trust Co

Bank of New York Mellon

Northern Trust Company

National Australia Bank

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.

5. Date of the transaction and date on which the threshold is crossed or reached:

4 October 2016

6. Date on which issuer notified:

6 October 2016

7. Threshold(s) that is/are crossed or reached:

5%

8. Notified details:

A: Voting rights attached to shares

Class/type of shares if possible using the ISIN CODE Situation previous to the Triggering transaction Number of shares Number of voting Rights GB00B23K0M20 35,787,065 33,515,935

Resulting situation after the triggering transaction

Class/type of shares if possible using the ISIN CODE Number of shares

Number of voting rights

% of voting rights

Direct Direct Indirect Direct Indirect GB00B23K0M20 34,836,686 - 32,690,766 - 4.90%

B: Qualifying Financial Instruments

Resulting situation after the triggering transaction

-

C: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect to Qualifying Financial Instruments

Resulting situation after the triggering transaction

Type of financial

instrument Exercise price Expiration date Exercise/

Conversion period Number of voting rights instrument refers to % of voting rights Nominal Delta

Total (A+B+C)

Number of voting rights % of voting rights 32,690,766 4.90%

9. Chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held, if applicable:

T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. (TRPA) serves as investment adviser, with dispositive and voting authority, to various institutional clients that own shares of Capita Plc, including the T. Rowe Price International Stock Fund, which owns 16,827,277 shares. Such shares are registered in the following name(s):

JP Morgan Chase - 21,632,932

State Street Bank & Trust Co - 8,997,010

Bank of New York Mellon - 1,648,618

Northern Trust Company - 329,127

National Australia Bank - 49,066

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. - 34,013

Proxy Voting:

10. Name of the proxy holder:

-

11. Number of voting rights proxy holder will cease to hold:

-

12. Date on which proxy holder will cease to hold voting rights:

-

13. Additional information:

Issued Share Capital - 670,210,670

Issue of Shares in Treasury- 3,105,242

14. Contact name:

Francesca Todd - Capita plc

Gary Greb, Vice President - T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc.

15. Contact telephone number:

+44 (0)20 7202 0641 - Capita plc

001 410 345 2527 - T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc.

7 October 2016