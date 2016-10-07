Regulatory News:

In accordance with the decision by the Annual General Meeting (AGM) in June 2016, East Capital Explorer (STO:ECEX) shall have a Nomination Committee comprising at least three but no more than four members, of which up to three members shall be appointed by the three largest shareholders (or group of shareholders) that wish to appoint a representative. The fourth member shall be the Chairman of the Board of Directors.

The members of the Nomination Committee have been appointed based on the ownership structure as of 31 August 2016. The Nomination Committee, convened by Lars O Grönstedt, comprises Magnus Lekander representing East Capital, David Bliss representing Lazard Asset Management and Mathias Svensson representing Keel Capital. The Committee also comprises Lars O Grönstedt as Chairman of the Board of Directors of East Capital Explorer.

The Nomination Committee shall prepare and present proposals regarding the election of Board of Directors, Chairman of the AGM, Chairman of the Board and Statutory Auditor. The Nomination Committee shall also propose remuneration to the members of the Board of Directors, Board committees and Statutory Auditor as well as propose the process for electing a Nomination Committee prior to the AGM 2018.

East Capital Explorer's AGM will be held in Stockholm on Thursday 27 April 2017. Shareholders who wish to submit a proposal for consideration at the AGM should send such proposal to the Chairman of the Board in good time prior to publication of the notice of the meeting which is scheduled to be published in March 2017.

Shareholders who wish to contact the Nomination Committee or the Board of Directors, are welcome to send an e-mail to info@eastcapitalexplorer.com, or a letter to East Capital Explorer, att. Nomination Committee, Box 7214, 103 88 Stockholm, Sweden.

About East Capital Explorer

East Capital Explorer AB (publ) is a Swedish investment company, offering unique investment opportunities in Eastern Europe, where the Baltic countries represent the company's largest investment region. The company primarily invests in unlisted assets within the private equity and real estate segments. East Capital Explorer's main investment theme is domestic growth and the company targets fast growing sectors such as Retail and Consumer goods, Financials and Real Estate. East Capital Explorer is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm, Mid Cap.

Listing: Nasdaq Stockholm, Mid Cap Ticker: ECEX ISIN: SE0002158568 Reuters: ECEX.ST Bloomberg: ECEX SS Equity

This information is disclosed in accordance with the Securities Markets Act, the Financial Instruments Trading Act and demands made in the exchange rules. It was released for publication at 11:00 a.m. CET on 7 October 2016.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20161007005225/en/

Contacts:

East Capital Explorer:

Lars O Grönstedt, Chairman

+46 70 - 590 55 19