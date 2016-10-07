

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - U.K. industrial production logged an unexpected drop in August, figures from the Office for National Statistics showed Friday.



Industrial output fell 0.4 percent on a monthly basis, in contrast to a 0.1 percent rise seen in July. Economists had forecast a 0.1 percent rise for August.



Meanwhile, manufacturing output grew 0.2 percent, reversing a 0.9 percent drop in July. Nonetheless, the pace of growth was slower than an expected 0.4 percent increase.



On a yearly basis, industrial output advanced 0.7 percent and manufacturing output by 0.5 percent. Economists had forecast a 1.3 percent rise in industrial production and a 0.8 percent gain in manufacturing.



