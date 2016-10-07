Regulatory News:

Sandvik (STO:SAND)

In 2012 Sandvik AB's Annual General Meeting adopted an instruction regarding the appointment of the Nomination Committee, applicable until the General Meeting resolves otherwise. Pursuant to this instruction the company shall have a Nomination Committee comprising one representative for each of the four principal shareholders in terms of votes, based on the information received from Euroclear Sweden AB on the last banking day in August, as well as the Chairman of the Board (convenor).

The Nomination Committee has now been appointed and comprises the following members:

Fredrik Lundberg, AB Industrivärden, Chairman of the Nomination Committee

Kaj Thorén, Alecta

Pär Boman, Handelsbanken Pension

Marianne Nilsson, Swedbank Robur funds

Johan Molin, Sandvik's Chairman of the Board

The Nomination Committee shall prepare proposals for the 2017 Annual General Meeting regarding the Chairman of the Meeting, number of Board members, fees to be paid to each of the Board members, election of Board members and Board Chairman, remuneration to the auditor and election of auditor and, if necessary, proposal for changes in the instruction to the Nomination Committee.

Shareholders who wish to present proposals to the Nomination Committee for the 2017 Annual General Meeting can submit them to the Nomination Committee's Secretary Åsa Thunman by e-mail: asa.thunman@sandvik.com. In order for the Nomination Committee to be able to consider submitted proposals in a constructive manner, these should be submitted by 1 February 2017, at the latest.

Stockholm, 7 October 2016

Sandvik AB

