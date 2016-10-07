

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - The U.K visible trade deficit widened more-than-expected in August, the Office for National Statistics reported Friday.



The trade in goods showed a deficit of GBP 12.1 billion in August versus a shortfall of GBP 9.5 billion in July. Economists had expected the deficit to rise to GBP 11.25 billion.



This widening reflected an increase in exports of GBP 0.1 billion to GBP 25.8 billion and an increase in imports of GBP 2.7 billion to GBP 37.9 billion.



The shortfall with non-EU countries also widened to GBP 3.8 billion from GBP 2.2 billion. It was expected to climb to GBP 4.0 billion. Similarly, EU deficit rose to GBP 8.4 billion from GBP 7.3 billion.



At the same time, the surplus on trade in services grew to GBP 7.4 billion in August from GBP 7.3 billion a month aho.



Total trade balance came in at a deficit of GBP 4.7 billion in August, a widening of GBP 2.5 billion from July. Exports increased by GBP 0.1 billion and imports increased by GBP 2.6 billion.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX