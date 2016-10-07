Greenhouse Film Market Worth 4.70 Billion USD by 2021

PUNE, India, October 7, 2016 /PRNewswire/ --

The report "Greenhouse Film Market by Resin Type (LDPE, LLDPE, EVA, & Others), Thickness (80<200 microns, 200 microns, >200 microns), Width Type (4.5M, 5.5 M, 7M, 9M & others), and Region - Global Forecast to 2021", published by MarketsandMarkets, the global market is estimated to reach USD 4.70 Billion by 2021, registering a CAGR of 10.96% between 2016 and 2021.

Increase in greenhouse area, growing focus on improving the agricultural yield, and rising demand of greenhouse protected agricultural is driving the market of greenhouse film.

Low density polyethylene (LDPE) resin: The most dominant resin type in the greenhouse film market

LDPE resin segment of greenhouse film accounted for the largest market share, in terms of volume, LLDPE, EVA, and others. The demand for high quality film which can sustain the adverse climatic condition and have superior properties such as high thickness, optical properties, high resistance to sunlight & external environment is driving the market of LDPE resin based film.

Thickness size of 200 microns: The fastest-growing segment of the greenhouse film market

The demand for 200 microns thickness is more because it comes along with five layer technologies which are very suitable for preparing a better climatic condition for the crops which results into better yield and quality. the life cycle of 200 amicrons' film is three to five years which is more when we compare it with 120 or 150 microns which have life cycle of one or two years.

India to register the highest growth rate in the greenhouse film market

The market for greenhouse film in India is growing at highest rate around the globe during the forecasted period. As the greenhouse protected farming area is increasing at very fast rate in India. The demand for food is increasing in India due to rising population. The increased demand for high-quality crops has created a huge potential for the Greenhouse Film Market.

The greenhouse film market in India is supported by growing greenhouse farming as more people entering into greenhouse farming due to the government financial support different state government and central government giving subsidies up to 90% to farmers who is practicing greenhouse farming.

Key market players in the greenhouse film market

The key players in this market are Ginger Plastic Products Ltd. (Israel), Plastika Kritis S.A. (Greece), RKW SE (Germany), Agriplast SRL (Italy), BPI Visqueen (U.K.), Polifilm Extrusion GmbH(Germany), Grupo Armando Alvarez (Spain), Eiffel S.p.A (Italy), Folien Vertriebs GmbH (Germany), A.A Politiv (Israel), Agripolyane (France).

