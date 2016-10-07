Transparency Generates Trust: PM-International Regularly Has Its Product Quality Tested by the TÜV SÜD ELAB Certification Body - High Transparency in Quality Assurance Ensures Consumers Are Protected

SPEYER, Germany, October 7, 2016 /PRNewswire/ --

It could become a new standard for the entire food industry. This is because the quality assurance procedure currently being implemented by Rolf Sorg, founder and Managing Director of PM-International AG, could open up a new dimension in consumer protection. As of now, selected products from the food supplements and beauty products manufacturer will be given a QR code that provides a direct link to the TÜV SÜD ELAB GmbH website, meaning that consumers can clearly see the criteria against which individual products are tested. As a result, PM is placing even greater emphasis on satisfying its customers and increasing the worldwide competitiveness of its premium products.

Random independent tests

TÜV SÜD ELAB GmbH is an independent external test laboratory that conducts regular analyses of selected quality parameters. In addition to the quality assurance measures implemented by the manufacturer, it also checks compliance with the tested product characteristics. Examples of important characteristics that determine value and quality include vitamin, mineral and nutrient contents as well as microbiological status. TÜV SÜD ELAB GmbH carries out all the tests in line with the principle of random sampling on products from the central PM warehouse in Speyer in accordance with a predetermined test plan, thus ensuring the integrity of the test specimens and the independence of the tests. An Internet link (QR code) on the product takes customers to the TÜV SÜD ELAB GmbH website, where they can find detailed information on the test plan (test parameters/frequencies) (http://www.tuev-sued.de/elab/pm).

Rolf Sorg, founder and Managing Director of PM, states: "The external testing by TÜV SÜD ELAB GmbH will further strengthen the trust in us and our products. Because, especially in the case of products intended for consumption, customers and consumer protection agencies quite rightly demand maximum transparency."

About TÜV SÜD ELAB GmbH

TÜV SÜD ELAB GmbH is a wholly-owned subsidiary of TÜV SÜD AG and has worked successfully for many years as a professional laboratory service provider in the fields of food analysis, water and environmental analysis and as a medical lab service. Fast and precise analysis of a wide variety of test samples, as well as the provision of professional advice to customers, are among its most important areas of expertise.

The TÜV SÜD ELAB GmbH laboratory complies with the requirements of DIN EN ISO/IEC 17025:2005 and is accredited by the German Accreditation Body (DAkkS) with the procedure number D-PL-14390-01-00. The range of services is also complemented by accredited partner laboratories which, if required, are entrusted by TÜV SÜD ELAB GmbH with the testing of certain parameters.

About PM-International AG

PM-International AG develops and markets high-quality, self-developed and mostly patented food supplements and cosmetics in the premium segment under the own brands FitLine© and BeautyLine©. The company's core area of expertise is the nutrient transport concept: the exclusive nutrient transport concept (NTC) always takes the nutrients to exactly where they are needed, when they are needed - right down to the cell level! From inside and from outside.

Well over 300 million FitLine© products have so far been sold worldwide - many customers use FitLine© regularly, including numerous top athletes. The PM International Group is also a supplier to many large sporting associations such as the German Ice Hockey Federation, the German Ski Association and Austrian Sport Aid.

PM-International markets its high-quality products in over 35 countries around the world. In 2015, the PM Group's total sales amounted to USD 350 million.

