7 October 2016 Announcement No. 50



Registration of share capital increase of 2,437,348 new shares completed



Reference is made to Company Announcement no. 49 of 5 October 2016.



NKT Holding A/S ("NKT") has in connection with the private placement today completed and registered with the Danish Business Authority the capital increase of a nominal value DKK 48,746,960 (2,437,348 shares of a nominal value of DKK 20 each), representing 9,99% of the share capital prior to the capital increase.



The new shares will be listed under ISIN code DK0010287663 for NKT's existing shares on Nasdaq Copenhagen with effect from 10 October 2016.



The share capital is registered in Article 3 of NKT's Articles of Association. An updated version of the Articles of Association is attached and can also be found at www.nkt.dk.



Contacts Investors Press Lasse Snejbjerg Helle Gudiksen Tel: +45 2913 6607 Tel: +45 2349 9098



