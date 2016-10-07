ABERFORTH GEARED INCOME TRUST PLC - Statement re LR 15.6.8

Aberforth Geared Income Trust plc

In accordance with UKLA Listing Rule 15.6.8R, the following table represents Aberforth Geared Income Trust plc's (AGIT) investments, as at 30 September 2016, in other UK listed closed-ended investment funds (including REIT's) which themselves do not have a stated investment policy to invest no more than 15% of their gross assets in other UK listed closed-ended investment funds (including REIT's):

Security % of AGIT's

Portfolio Hansteen Holdings plc 1.9 Assura plc 1.7 McKay Securities plc 1.2 ---- Total 4.8 ----

AGIT does not invest in any securities issued by investment trusts or investment companies with the exception of real estate investment trusts (REIT's) that are eligible to be included in the NSCI (XIC) index.

7 October 2016

