sprite-preloader
Freitag, 07.10.2016 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 549 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

WKN: 1020 ISIN: GB0000066554 Ticker-Symbol:  
Aktie:
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
07.10.2016 | 11:46
(0 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

ABERFORTH SMALLER COMPANIES TRUST PLC - Statement re LR 15.6.8

PR Newswire
London, October 7

Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust plc

In accordance with UKLA Listing Rule 15.6.8R, the following table represents Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust plc's (ASCoT) investments, as at 30 September 2016, in other UK listed closed-ended investment funds (including REIT's) which themselves do not have a stated investment policy to invest no more than 15% of their gross assets in other UK listed closed-ended investment funds (including REIT's):

Security% of ASCOT's
Portfolio
Hansteen Holdings plc1.8
McKay Securities plc1.2
----
Total3.0
----

ASCoT does not invest in any securities issued by investment trusts or investment companies with the exception of real estate investment trusts (REIT's) that are eligible to be included in the NSCI (XIC) index.

Contact:

David Holland

For and on behalf of Aberforth Partners LLP, Secretaries

Telephone: 0131 220 0733

7 October 2016

END


© 2016 PR Newswire