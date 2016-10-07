Global Cloud Xchange (GCX), a subsidiary of Reliance Communications (RCOM) and Broadcast Media Communications (BMC UK) today announced that they will deliver an end-to-end connectivity solution for the highly anticipated Slovenia vs England 2018 FIFA World Cup qualifying match on 11 October, from Slovenia's Stožice Stadium, Ljubljana to ITV London studios.

"World Cup qualifying matches are one of the most watched and followed sporting events in the world and especially important for soccer fans across Europe. Hence, it is mission critical for us to provide our fans with smooth, uninterrupted access to the game," said Lee Russell, Operations Director at BMC UK. "With GCX's expansive Global Network and its media capabilities, we are confident that we will once again deliver an unrivalled viewing experience for our viewers."

The broadcast from Slovenia to ITV London studios includes an end-to-end network solution with fast, dedicated and reliable connectivity, as well as active monitoring of the transmission over GCX's Global Network to ensure consistent broadcast quality for European audiences.

"Technological advances continue their relentless march into the way we view sports and the demand for a high-quality fan experience is snowballing. Having a scalable and resilient communications infrastructure is vital to the media and broadcasting sector," said Bryce Jewell, Managing Director of the UK, Global Cloud Xchange. "We are delighted to partner with BMC UK again this year to provide high-quality live connectivity broadcasts for the exciting World Cup qualifying match."

The GCX Global Network is distinguished by its unmatched geographic coverage and ability to provide both subsea and terrestrial connectivity to major telecommunications hubs fully supported by two redundant global network operation centers. Our network connects many of these telecommunications hubs across the globe, from the developed markets in the U.S. and Europe to the key emerging markets in the Middle East and Asia, including India and China.

Global Cloud Xchange (GCX), a subsidiary of Reliance Communications, offers a comprehensive portfolio of solutions customized for carriers, enterprises and new media companies. GCX owns the world's largest private undersea cable system spanning more than 67,000 route kms which, seamlessly integrated with Reliance Communications' 200,000 route kms of domestic optic fiber backbone, provides a robust Global Service Delivery Platform. With connections to 40 key business markets worldwide spanning Asia, North America, Europe and the Middle East, GCX delivers Managed Services to more than 160 countries and offer extensive VPLS-enabled Ethernet network capabilities globally. GCX is equipped to support businesses through the deployment of next generation Enterprise solutions across its Cloud Delivery Networks.

Broadcast Media Communications (BMC UK) are Live Video experts. Our Media Network services combines years of video network experience to meet your demands of sports, news and special broadcast events. Our Media Quality Network across the City of London and our strategic alliances with Global providers, take your content wherever you want it. Our experience covers carriage and distribution of both compressed and uncompressed broadcast signals. We deploy fibre, satellite and terrestrial RF mediums in any combination. Whether it be audio or video, HD or SD, IP or TDM, we have the end-to-end solution knowledge that can meet your needs.

Through our resilient Media Network, BMC UK offer a whole spectrum of connection options, each tailored to the world of Media, and Live Broadcast. Whether your requirement is for a cost effective, occasional use connection or a more permanent and resilient service, our network can deliver. Our media quality backbone not only includes capacity to transport uncompressed HDSDI, but includes multiple 10G Ethernet, and SDH capability.

