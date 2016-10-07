International Experts Discuss the Next Generation of Mortar Capabilities

LONDON, October 7, 2016 /PRNewswire/ --

The sixth annual Future Mortar Systems Conference will be held at the Kensington Close Hotel, London, UK, between 25 - 27 October, 2016.

The Future Mortar Systems conference will cater to an international audience of mortar operators, programme managers and mortar system developers, who will come together to debate and discuss their common challenges, as well as share operational experience and technical expertise.

Featuring a global speaker faculty, with representation from Israel, Australia, Brazil, the U.S., Canada, and Ukraine, to name a few, Future Mortar Systems will once again deliver a unique international snapshot of the current issues facing the mortars community and the industry solutions required.

Future Mortars speakers for 2016 include:

Lieutenant Colonel Danny Oken , Israeli Defence Forces

, Israeli Defence Forces Lieutenant Colonel Al Brown , SO1 Land Concepts, Development, Concepts and Doctrine Centre, UK Ministry of Defence

, SO1 Land Concepts, Development, Concepts and Doctrine Centre, UK Ministry of Defence Lieutenant Colonel Antonio Piñana , Directorate of Doctrine, Organization and Materials, Spanish Army

, Directorate of Doctrine, Organization and Materials, Spanish Army Major General Timothy McGuire , Deputy Commanding General, U.S. Army Europe

, Deputy Commanding General, U.S. Army Lieutenant Colonel Gomes Pinto Eduardo, Guarani R&D Project, Brazilian Army

Lieutenant Colonel Andrea Bandieri , Interagency Command for Special Forces Operations, ACOS Training, Innovation and Interoperability, Italian Armed Forces

For further information on the speaker panel and presentations, download the agenda here > http://www.future-mortars.co.uk/agenda-mc

For more information about the upcoming Future Mortar Systems Conference visit http://www.future-mortars.co.uk or phone +44(0)207-368-1300.

About Defence IQ

Defence IQ is an authoritative news source for high quality and exclusive commentary and analysis on global defence and military-related topics. Sourcing interviews and insights directly from senior military and industry professionals on air defence, cyber warfare, armoured vehicles, naval defence, land defence and many more topics. To learn more visit http://www.defenceiq.com, or call us at +44(0)207-368-1300.