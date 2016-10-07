intec Presents ARGUS Tester for VDSL2 Profile 35b and G.fast at the Broadband World Forum in London

LUEDENSCHEID, Germany, October 7, 2016 /PRNewswire/ --

Broadband World Forum, London, 18 - 20 October 2016

Interop Pavilion D30

intec, the German-based leading innovator of telecommunications measurement technology, will this year again be attending the industry's most important European broadband internet and telecommunications event - the Broadband World Forum (BBWF). The company from Lüdenscheid will present its high quality testers marketed under the ARGUS brand.

With over 25 years of experience, intec is one of Europe's leading providers of combined telecommunications measurement technology (xDSL, Ethernet, Fibre, ISDN etc.) tailored specifically for use by network operators. "Our products are reliable and Made in Germany. Above all, they convince through their performance, flexibility and multi-functionality", says Dr. Ralf-Dieter Heil, International Sales Manager at intec. "Not for nothing network operators and providers trust in our products."

This year, the focus is on the new functions available for the ARGUS testers product family. Even measurement solutions for the new technologies VDSL2 profile 35b (also known as Super Vectoring) and G.fast will be presented in London by the German-based market leader.

To enable measurements in hybrid fibre cablings like FTTB, FTTC, FTTH or FTTdp, the ARGUS 162 and ARGUS 165 are each equipped with an SFP slot. It can be used with the appropriate SFP module for fibre-based Ethernet or GPON, depending on requirements. The ARGUS 162 is also suitable for testing all technologies currently available on the market - from ISDN and POTS, E1, ADSL2/2+ and VDSL2-Vectoring to GPON, LTE and Gigabit Ethernet. When combined with the ARGUS Copper Box DVOM expansion, the ARGUS 162 reveals its full capabilities. It can also be configured as a WLAN Access Point for direct access via mobile devices, or be used for electronic order processing.

About intec Gesellschaft für Informationstechnik mbH

intec Gesellschaft für Informationstechnik mbh is successfully developing products for the international telecommunication markets for more than 25 years. We now specialize in high-quality, value telecom handheld testers and have established ourselves as one of the leading providers of xDSL, ISDN, IP and fibre measurement

technology in Europe and abroad.

Our ARGUS® testers simplify the day-to-day work e.g. when it comes to physical line qualification and troubleshooting on the last mile, on xDSL and ISDN as well as on Ethernet and the triple play services based thereon.

Our customers have appreciated the quality of our products and services for many years. This trust in our products has enabled us to supply more than 90,000 ARGUS® testers throughout the world during the last 20 years - a large majority of which have been delivered to international companies such as Deutsche Telekom, KPN, Austria

Telecom or OTE.

For further information on ARGUS Testers, visit http://www.argus.info or phone +49-2351-9070-0.