Eclipse to Implement its Proclaim Practice Management Software Solution at Anderson Rowntree in 6-figure Deal

Eclipse Legal Systems, the Law Society's sole Endorsed legal software provider, is implementing its Proclaim Practice Management Software solution at Anderson Rowntree, one of the oldest law firms in West Sussex.

Established around 1850, Anderson Rowntree has an enviable reputation for results and service, and prides itself on its firm roots within the local community. Offering services across property, private client, family and litigation, the experienced team provide an entirely client-focused and efficient service, earning the firm a recommendation rate of over 98%.

The 6-figure deal will see Eclipse implement pre-configured Proclaim work types for all staff to provide a core centralised productivity suite. For financial management, Proclaim's Credit Control Centre (CCC) will provide the firm with a central dashboard of key financial and payment information, including the ability to drill directly into bills, clients and matters. As part of the implementation process, Eclipse will conduct a complete data migration from the practice's incumbent system, resulting in increased efficiency throughout all departments.

Furthermore, to ensure firm-wide compliance, Anderson Rowntree has opted for Eclipse's integrated compliance toolset to assist with the extensive SRA obligations, and to provide an improved risk management strategy.

Additionally, as part of the drive to further enhance client service, Anderson Rowntree will also take advantage of the integrated Proclaim lead management system, empowering the firm to track and analyse sources of new business, and streamline the inception process. Taking this further, the firm will benefit from Eclipse's integration with an online ID and AML service, providing end-to-end 'one-click' verification and instant on-screen validation.

John Dickerson, Partner and Practice Director at Anderson Rowntree, comments:

"It is crucial that we achieve our goal of staying ahead of the competition and strengthening our enviable reputation for outstanding client service. Proclaim will be fundamental to our future success, by providing a flexible central solution, embraced by all departments and therefore guaranteeing a consistent approach to matter management.

"Proclaim will not only improve our internal efficiencies and compliance, but will also provide client-facing systems to enable an online service. The fact that Proclaim's scope is this broad made the system our first choice by a large margin."

About Eclipse

Eclipse Legal Systems, part of Capita Plc, is the UK's leading provider of legal software solutions, employing over 160 staff at its Yorkshire HQ with a turnover of £10million.

The firm's Proclaim software system is in use by 23,000 professionals within a vast range of market sectors, territories and work areas.Proclaim is Endorsed by the Law Society (the only solution of its type to hold this accreditation) and integrates all case management, accounting, document management, reporting, time recording, task and diary functions into one desktop solution.

TouchPoint is Eclipse's unique self-service system, providing an always-on, platform agnostic portal for law firm clients and business partners.

