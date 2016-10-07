

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The Canadian dollar drifted lower against its major counterparts in European deals on Friday, as oil prices declined on the back of a higher dollar, amid hopes that the U.S. nonfarm payrolls report will add to case for a Fed rate hike later this year.



Crude for November delivery dropped $0.36 to $50.07 per barrel.



Investors anxiously await the U.S. jobs report at 8:30 am ET today that could set the tone for November's FOMC meeting. U.S. employment is expected to increase by 168,000 jobs in September after climbing by 151,000 jobs in August. The unemployment rate is expected to hold at 4.9 percent.



Market participants await Baker Hughes' weekly U.S. rig count data later this day for more indications about the U.S. crude output.



Caution ahead of domestic jobs data also hammered the currency. Data from Statistics Canada is forecast to show that the jobs growth may have slowed to 7,500 in September from 26,200 in the previous month. The jobless rate is forecast to remain unchanged at 7.0 percent.



The currency showed mixed performance in the Asian session. While the loonie declined against the greenback and the yen, it held steady against the aussie. Against the euro, it rose.



The loonie eased from an early 3-day high of 1.4711 against euro, falling to a 2-day low of 1.4805. The next possible support for the loonie may be found around the 1.49 mark.



Figures from Destatis showed that Germany's industrial production recovered at a faster than expected pace in August.



Industrial output grew 2.5 percent month-on-month in August, reversing a fall of 1.5 percent in July. Output was expected to grow 1 percent.



The loonie that ended yesterday's trading at 1.0022 against the aussie weakened to a 3-day low of 1.0077. Continuation of the loonie's downtrend may see it challenging support around the 1.03 region.



The latest survey from the Australian Industry Group showed that Australia's construction sector turned to expansion in September, with a PMI score of 51.4.



That's up sharply from 46.6 in August, and it moves above the boom-or-bust line of 50 that separates expansion from contraction.



The loonie fell to a 2-day low of 78.00 against the Japanese yen, following a high of 78.70 hit at 5:15 pm ET. The loonie is seen finding support around the 76.5 region.



Preliminary data from the Cabinet Office showed that Japan's leading index rose to a 9-month high in August.



The leading index that measures the future economic activity, climbed to 101.2 in August from 100 in July. This was the highest score since November 2015, when the reading was 101.5.



The loonie declined to more than a 6-month low of 1.3296 against against the greenback, off its early high of 1.3212. If the loonie extends slide, 1.36 is possibly seen as its next support level.



Looking ahead, U.S. and Canada jobs data for September, Canada Ivey's PMI for September, U.S. whole sale inventories for August and U.S. Baker Hughes rig count data are set to be published in the New York session.



At 10:30 am ET, Bank of Canada releases its business outlook survey, a summary of interview conducted by the central bank's regional offices with the senior management of about 100 firms, in Ottawa, Canada.



Also, Federal Reserve Governor Stanley Fischer is expected to participate in conversation on the economy and federal regulation before the Institute of International Finance Annual Membership Meeting, in Washington DC at 10:30 am ET.



At 12:45 pm ET, Federal Reserve Bank of Cleveland President Loretta Mester is expected to speak on 'Fed Communications' at the Shadow Open Markets Committee fall luncheon meeting, in New York.



At 3:00 pm ET, Federal Reserve Bank of Kansas City President Esther George is expected to speak about the US economic outlook at the Institute of International Finance Annual Membership Meeting, in Washington DC.



At 3:40 pm ET, Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco Senior Vice President Mary Daly is expected to speak on 'The U.S. Economic Outlook and the Role of Education in Supporting the American Dream' before the Council for Economic Education, in Phoenix.



At 4:00 pm ET,Federal Reserve Board Governor Lael Brainard and Bank of Canada Senior Deputy Governor Carolyn Wilkins participates in discussion on 'Blockchain Technology' before the Institute of International Finance Annual Membership Meeting,in Washington DC.



Later in the day, annual Meetings of the International Monetary Fund and the World Bank Group is held in in Washington DC. Also, U.S. Treasury Secretary Jack Lew holds news conference regarding the annual IMF/World Bank meetings.



