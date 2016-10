WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Forterra Inc. announced it has commenced an initial public offering of 18.42 million shares of its common stock. The initial public offering price is expected to be between $19.00 to $21.00 per share. The company has applied to list its common stock on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the symbol, FRTA.



Forterra intends to use its net proceeds from the offering to, among other things, repay certain indebtedness.



