Alfa Laval (STO:ALFA) will release third-quarter earnings on October 25th at 07:30 a.m. CET. The telephone conference will start at 08:30 CET.

To join the telephone conference hosted by Alfa Laval's President and CEO, Tom Erixon, and CFO, Thomas Thuresson sign up in advance via the link below. Once registered, you will receive a phone number, a participant pin and a conference pin. Please dial in 10 minutes prior to the scheduled start of the event. If you are having difficulties registering, contact Intercall at +44 20 8288 5566.

https://eventreg1.conferencing.com/webportal3/reg.html?Acc=543661&Conf=195018

You can also follow the conference via a live webcast. A webcast link will be available on www.alfalaval.com/investors.

If you want to listen to the replay, call +44 (0)20 7031 4064 or +46 (0)8 5052 0333, access code 95 98 70. The recording will be available for 24 hours. After that, you can go to www.alfalaval.com/investors and watch and listen to an on-demand version of the webcast.

