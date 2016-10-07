

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Lithuania's foreign trade deficit decreased in August from a year ago, as exports rose and imports fell, figures from the Department of Statistics showed Friday.



The trade deficit fell to EUR 142.8 million in August from EUR 180.9 million in the corresponding month last year. In July, the shortfall was EUR 180.8 million.



Exports rose 2.0 percent year-over-year in August, while imports dropped by 0.1 percent. An increase in exports was influenced by higher shipments of ground vehicles, pharmaceutical products, furniture and cereals.



On a monthly basis, exports grew 1.5 percent, while imports slid by 0.5 percent.



