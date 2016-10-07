Hotel Management Made Easier Through Apps, With AEVI and Vasona Systems International (VSi) Partnership Announcement

SAN JOSE, California and PADERBORN, Germany, October 7, 2016 /PRNewswire/ --

AEVI is pleased to welcome VSi, a leading developer of mobile apps for the hospitality industry, as a partner for the AEVI Global Marketplace, designed to revolutionise how merchants conduct and streamline their businesses by providing a new way of engaging with customers. The partnership will leverage AEVI's open solutions and global support infrastructure to target multiple vertical markets including the hospitality, healthcare, retail and financial services industries.

Based in California's Silicon Valley, VSi is a multinational company that provides hoteliers with guest-facing and back-of-the-house mobile application solutions. The AEVI Global Marketplace will initially feature VSi's vInspect and TraveLight, custom mobile applications that allow hotel staff to perform their roles more efficiently via innovative tools on mobile devices.

vInspect streamlines backend hotel operations, enhances housekeeping staff performance, and provides real-time business intelligence tools for management, resulting in an improved bottom line. TraveLight, currently running as a pilot in New Orleans, has been developed with the aim of helping travellers streamline their luggage logistics. These innovative applications are a sample from the range apps that support AEVI's vision to enable businesses to DO MORE.

These apps are already available and showing benefits in casinos in Las Vegas and other major hotel brands across the US. This partnership marks the beginning of new business opportunities, with a solution that is ready to roll out and lead in the US market.

"Banks and merchant acquirers are always seeking new solutions to better meet the needs of their merchants, but a mobile device with built-in security and facility for business apps was not available for the hospitality industry" says Vasona Systems International's CEO Saeed Kazmi. "Now we can reach out to new customers and enter new markets to offer industry-specific solutions running on AEVI's Albert device to streamline guest services and build brand loyalty."

"We are delighted to welcome VSi in our Global Marketplace", says Mike Camerling, Chief Product Officer & Board Member at AEVI, "Our ecoystem and connected devices enable banks and merchant acquirers to introduce a new range of value propositions to their customers under their own brand. VSi joining the Global Marketplace significantly benefits acquirers addressing the hospitality industry, allowing them to provide a more customised merchant experience."

VSi will be joining AEVI at Money 20/20 Vegas, the world's largest payments and financial services innovation event, on October 23-26, 2016. AEVI invites US banks, acquirers, the International Organisation for Standardisation (ISO) and hardware vendors to join them developing a truly open ecosystem to give choice and flexibility to merchants.

Based in California's Silicon Valley, VSi is a multinational company that provides hoteliers with guest-facing and back-of-the-house mobile applications solutions. VSi's cloud-based managed services can be customized for each brand while providing a consistent experience across multiple devices and multiple properties. VSi's fully supported turnkey solutions serve over 1500 locations in key markets worldwide, including top-tier luxury brands, independent boutiques, casinos and resorts, as well as limited service chains.

AEVI has developed a unique, open Ecosystem to bring merchant banks and merchant acquirers closer to their merchants, and merchants closer to their consumers. AEVI provides a global gateway for secure payment transactions together with a marketplace for high-quality value-added apps and services (VAAS) providing new business opportunities beyond payments, which enables fast and effective innovation, plus enhanced control and flexibility. This combination delivers a reduced total cost of ownership for clients.

AEVI works with customers to help them embrace collaboration and adopt open solutions that have the power to deliver more value and better meet the needs of today's consumer.

In short, AEVI enables businesses to DO MORE.

