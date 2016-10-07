CAPITAL GEARING TRUST PLC - Portfolio Update

PR Newswire
London, October 7
CAPITAL GEARING TRUST P.L.C. (the 'Company')
Monthly Portfolio Update
Capital Gearing Trust P.l.c. announces that, as at 05 October 2016, it held the
following investments in other listed closed-ended investment funds, which do
not have a stated investment policy to invest no more than 15% of their total
assets in other listed closed-ended investment funds:
|Name
|Percentage of portfolio
|Highbridge Multi-Strategy
|1.12%
|Utilico Finance Ltd Zero Div Pref 2018
|1.06%
|Ecofin Global Utilities and Infrastructure
|0.83%
|Phoenix Spree Deutschland
|0.74%
|Alliance Trust
|0.68%
|Utilico Finance Ltd Zero Div Pref 2020
|0.68%
|Utilico Finance Ltd Zero Div Pref 2016
|0.67%
|Miton Worldwide Growth Investment Trust
|0.39%
|Henderson Alternative Strategies Trust
|0.13%
|DW Catalyst Fund
|0.12%
|BH Global
|0.09%
|Hansa Trust 'A' (Non-Voting)
|0.08%
|LMS Capital
|0.06%
|CVC Credit Partners European Opportunities
|0.06%
|HICL Infrastructure
|0.06%
|Dexion Absolute EUR
|0.01%
|Dexion Absolute USD
|0.01%
|Total
|6.79%
Capital Gearing Trust P.l.c. also announces that, as at 05 October 2016, the ten
largest investments were as follows:
|Name
|Percentage of portfolio
|UK Treasury 0.125% Index-Linked 2019
|4.97%
|UK Treasury 1.25% Index-Linked 2017
|4.91%
|North Atlantic Smaller Companies
|3.71%
|UK Treasury 0.125% Index-Linked 2024
|2.96%
|USA Treasury 1.375% Index-Linked 2018
|2.88%
|USA Treasury 2.0% Index-Linked 2026
|2.76%
|USA Treasury 0.625% Index-Linked 2021
|2.32%
|NB Private Equity ZDP
|2.29%
|M&G High Income Investment Trust
|2.27%
|UK Treasury Bill 2017
|2.15%
|Total
|31.22%
There were no additional investments with a value greater than 5% of the
Company's portfolio.
It should be noted that the above percentages are calculated using 'bid'
prices.
Enquiries:
Steven Cowie, Company Secretary
Email: company.secretary@capitalgearingtrust.com