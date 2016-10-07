sprite-preloader
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen
07.10.2016 | 13:40
PR Newswire

CAPITAL GEARING TRUST PLC - Portfolio Update

PR Newswire
London, October 7

CAPITAL GEARING TRUST P.L.C. (the 'Company')

Monthly Portfolio Update

Capital Gearing Trust P.l.c. announces that, as at 05 October 2016, it held the

following investments in other listed closed-ended investment funds, which do

not have a stated investment policy to invest no more than 15% of their total

assets in other listed closed-ended investment funds:

NamePercentage of portfolio
Highbridge Multi-Strategy1.12%
Utilico Finance Ltd Zero Div Pref 20181.06%
Ecofin Global Utilities and Infrastructure0.83%
Phoenix Spree Deutschland0.74%
Alliance Trust0.68%
Utilico Finance Ltd Zero Div Pref 20200.68%
Utilico Finance Ltd Zero Div Pref 20160.67%
Miton Worldwide Growth Investment Trust0.39%
Henderson Alternative Strategies Trust0.13%
DW Catalyst Fund0.12%
BH Global0.09%
Hansa Trust 'A' (Non-Voting)0.08%
LMS Capital0.06%
CVC Credit Partners European Opportunities0.06%
HICL Infrastructure0.06%
Dexion Absolute EUR0.01%
Dexion Absolute USD0.01%
Total6.79%

Capital Gearing Trust P.l.c. also announces that, as at 05 October 2016, the ten

largest investments were as follows:

NamePercentage of portfolio
UK Treasury 0.125% Index-Linked 20194.97%
UK Treasury 1.25% Index-Linked 20174.91%
North Atlantic Smaller Companies3.71%
UK Treasury 0.125% Index-Linked 20242.96%
USA Treasury 1.375% Index-Linked 20182.88%
USA Treasury 2.0% Index-Linked 20262.76%
USA Treasury 0.625% Index-Linked 20212.32%
NB Private Equity ZDP2.29%
M&G High Income Investment Trust2.27%
UK Treasury Bill 20172.15%
Total31.22%

There were no additional investments with a value greater than 5% of the

Company's portfolio.

It should be noted that the above percentages are calculated using 'bid'

prices.

Enquiries:

Steven Cowie, Company Secretary

Email: company.secretary@capitalgearingtrust.com


© 2016 PR Newswire