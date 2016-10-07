CAPITAL GEARING TRUST PLC - Portfolio Update

CAPITAL GEARING TRUST P.L.C. (the 'Company')

Monthly Portfolio Update

Capital Gearing Trust P.l.c. announces that, as at 05 October 2016, it held the

following investments in other listed closed-ended investment funds, which do

not have a stated investment policy to invest no more than 15% of their total

assets in other listed closed-ended investment funds:

Name Percentage of portfolio Highbridge Multi-Strategy 1.12% Utilico Finance Ltd Zero Div Pref 2018 1.06% Ecofin Global Utilities and Infrastructure 0.83% Phoenix Spree Deutschland 0.74% Alliance Trust 0.68% Utilico Finance Ltd Zero Div Pref 2020 0.68% Utilico Finance Ltd Zero Div Pref 2016 0.67% Miton Worldwide Growth Investment Trust 0.39% Henderson Alternative Strategies Trust 0.13% DW Catalyst Fund 0.12% BH Global 0.09% Hansa Trust 'A' (Non-Voting) 0.08% LMS Capital 0.06% CVC Credit Partners European Opportunities 0.06% HICL Infrastructure 0.06% Dexion Absolute EUR 0.01% Dexion Absolute USD 0.01% Total 6.79%

Capital Gearing Trust P.l.c. also announces that, as at 05 October 2016, the ten

largest investments were as follows:

Name Percentage of portfolio UK Treasury 0.125% Index-Linked 2019 4.97% UK Treasury 1.25% Index-Linked 2017 4.91% North Atlantic Smaller Companies 3.71% UK Treasury 0.125% Index-Linked 2024 2.96% USA Treasury 1.375% Index-Linked 2018 2.88% USA Treasury 2.0% Index-Linked 2026 2.76% USA Treasury 0.625% Index-Linked 2021 2.32% NB Private Equity ZDP 2.29% M&G High Income Investment Trust 2.27% UK Treasury Bill 2017 2.15% Total 31.22%

There were no additional investments with a value greater than 5% of the

Company's portfolio.

It should be noted that the above percentages are calculated using 'bid'

prices.

Enquiries:

Steven Cowie, Company Secretary

Email: company.secretary@capitalgearingtrust.com