EMA's CTR356/2014 Regulation - How Will it Impact Your Supply Chain?

Needless to say, the EMA's CTR356/2014 regulation will require changes to be made in clinical trial practices: How will you comply with these new regulations and redefine how the expiry date is placed on the packaging of drugs.

Unsurprisingly, with the introduction of these regulations comes challenges and change of practice - how will clinical supply chain professionals change their current strategy and what actions need to be taken to ensure they are compliant in the next year. In addition to this, questions are raised on what practical implications will the new regulation have on clinical supply chains and what flexibility will there be in regards to enforcement?

Following an explosion of interest from our established community of Clinical Supply Directors, we are proud to present the 7th annual Clinical Trial Supply Europe event, a supreme opportunity for pharma and biotech companies to benchmark their existing and future clinical supply chain strategies with 150+ of your peers to ensure they are innovating their packaging and labelling correctly first time and effecting remaining compliant with the regulations.

Learn from a panel of senior Clinical Supply Chain Directors including:

Claudio Lorck, Associate Director Clinical Product Supply EU, QP Lead, Abbvie

Alice Stephan, Global Clinical Supply Coordinator, Roche

Thomas Thoma, Head Clinical Trials Supply, Teva Europe

Simon Denegri, National Director for Patients and the Public and Chair, National Institute for Health Research

Lesley Holt, Director of Clinical Supplies, Mundipharma

