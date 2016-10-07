

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The Department of State has warned U.S. citizens against all non-essential travel to Pakistan.



In a Travel Warning update Friday, it said consular services provided by the American Embassy in Islamabad, the Consulate General in Karachi, and the Consulate General in Lahore are often limited due to the security environment. At this time, the Consulate General in Peshawar is not providing consular services.



Pakistan continues to experience significant terrorist violence, including sectarian attacks. Throughout Pakistan, foreign and indigenous terrorist groups continue to pose a danger to U.S. citizens, it added.



